Rite Aid just closed all its pharmacies. What will happen to customer prescriptions?
Rite Aid is selling off its assets — including its Thrifty ice cream brand — as part of the bankruptcy
Rite Aid has officially closed all of its pharmacy locations, leaving regular customers wondering what will happen to their prescriptions.
The company announced on its website that all of its stores are "now closed."
“We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support,” the statement says.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, marking the second time the company filed for bankruptcy since October 2023.
The latest filing was made in May. After that announcement, the company's CEO, Matt Schroeder, said Rite Aid was struggling amid the "rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes," according to USA TODAY.
"As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible," he said at the time.
Customers who get their prescriptions from Rite Aid will have to find a new pharmacy now that the company's stores are shuttered.
Rite Aid has posted resources on its website for customers to find a new pharmacy as well as a link to request their pharmacy records from the company. The company said in May that it was "working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies."
The company is selling its assets from its nationwide stores to CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, and Giant Eagle, according to the same statement.
In addition to transferring its assets to grocery stores, Rite Aid is also selling off its Thrifty Ice Cream brand to Hilrod Holdings for $19.2 million.
At its peak, Rite Aid had thousands of stores across the U.S., but by its May announcement, only 1,240 locations were still active.
