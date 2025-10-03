Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Rite Aid just closed all its pharmacies. What will happen to customer prescriptions?

Rite Aid is selling off its assets — including its Thrifty ice cream brand — as part of the bankruptcy

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 03 October 2025 18:23 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related video: Major pharmacies now requiring prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccine

Rite Aid has officially closed all of its pharmacy locations, leaving regular customers wondering what will happen to their prescriptions.

The company announced on its website that all of its stores are "now closed."

“We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support,” the statement says.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, marking the second time the company filed for bankruptcy since October 2023.

The latest filing was made in May. After that announcement, the company's CEO, Matt Schroeder, said Rite Aid was struggling amid the "rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes," according to USA TODAY.

Rite Aid has closed all of its locations in the U.S. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May
Rite Aid has closed all of its locations in the U.S. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible," he said at the time.

Customers who get their prescriptions from Rite Aid will have to find a new pharmacy now that the company's stores are shuttered.

Rite Aid has posted resources on its website for customers to find a new pharmacy as well as a link to request their pharmacy records from the company. The company said in May that it was "working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies."

"As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible," Schroeder said.

The company is selling its assets from its nationwide stores to CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, and Giant Eagle, according to the same statement.

In addition to transferring its assets to grocery stores, Rite Aid is also selling off its Thrifty Ice Cream brand to Hilrod Holdings for $19.2 million.

At its peak, Rite Aid had thousands of stores across the U.S., but by its May announcement, only 1,240 locations were still active.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in