Rite Aid just closed all its pharmacies. What will happen to customer prescriptions?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rite Aid has officially closed all of its pharmacy locations, leaving regular customers wondering what will happen to their prescriptions.

The company announced on its website that all of its stores are "now closed."

“We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support,” the statement says.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, marking the second time the company filed for bankruptcy since October 2023.

The latest filing was made in May. After that announcement, the company's CEO, Matt Schroeder, said Rite Aid was struggling amid the "rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes," according to USA TODAY.

Rite Aid has closed all of its locations in the U.S. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible," he said at the time.

Customers who get their prescriptions from Rite Aid will have to find a new pharmacy now that the company's stores are shuttered.

Rite Aid has posted resources on its website for customers to find a new pharmacy as well as a link to request their pharmacy records from the company. The company said in May that it was "working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies."

"As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible," Schroeder said.

The company is selling its assets from its nationwide stores to CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, and Giant Eagle, according to the same statement.

In addition to transferring its assets to grocery stores, Rite Aid is also selling off its Thrifty Ice Cream brand to Hilrod Holdings for $19.2 million.

At its peak, Rite Aid had thousands of stores across the U.S., but by its May announcement, only 1,240 locations were still active.