Raccoon fatally shot by officer after charging at people
The incident occurred on Thursday morning, following a 911 call reporting a vicious animal
A New York police officer is on modified duty after fatally shooting a raccoon that reportedly charged aggressively at members of the public in Rockaway Beach.
The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, following a 911 call reporting a vicious animal. Officers were attempting to guide the raccoon from a boardwalk to a safer area when it suddenly lunged, prompting an officer to discharge their weapon. No individuals were injured, police confirmed.
The officer involved has not been identified. The New York Police Department's Force Investigation Division, which reviews officer firearm discharges, is now leading an inquiry.
It wasn’t clear on Monday if officials planned to test the raccoon for rabies.
