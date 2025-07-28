Why rabies is making a comeback this summer — and what you should know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cases of rabies, a viral and potentially fatal disease that primarily spreads through the bites or scratches of infected animals, have recently been reported around the Northeast.

This week, officials in the town of Westfield, New Jersey, issued a public health alert after two reports of bites associated with a raccoon that may be infected with rabies, put the surrounding communities on high alert.

Last week, New York’s Nassau County Department of Health declared an imminent public health threat in response to the ongoing spread of rabies among wild and feral-domesticated animals in the county.

“The resurgence of rabies in Nassau County, with its high population density and after nearly a decade of absence, represents a serious and evolving public health concern,” Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said in a release. “This declaration allows us to respond to prevent further spread and protect the health and safety of Nassau County residents.”

open image in gallery Health officials around the Northeast are warning residents about rabies circulation in the region. The viral infection can be fatal without vaccination ( Getty/iStock )

The resurgence comes after the county had successfully eradicated the virus since 2016. Over the last year, the department has confirmed 25 rabid animals, including raccoons and feral cats. The department noted that surveillance data shows that the virus is circulating in the area.

"Let me be clear, there is no cause for alarm, as we have not yet received any reports of human transmission,” Gelman said, according People. “However, the time for prevention is now."

The declaration comes as health authorities in nearby Suffolk County reported two cases of rabies — the first since 2009.

But, whether or not an uptick in new cases indicate that rabies is becoming more prevalent in the region is unclear right now.

The summer season has something to do with it, Stony Brook Children's Hospital Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division Dr. Sharon Nachman told News 12 Long Island.

"It is a question of where you are and what the season is, and certainly the summertime is always associated with more bites and more worries about rabies," she said. A large number of cases has also been reported in Queens.

Around 4,000 animal rabies cases are reported each year. The animals most frequently found with rabies in the U.S. are bats, skunks, raccoons, and foxes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Outside of the Northeast, there has been a rise in cases linked to bats, resulting in three rabies deaths in a period of just five weeks a couple of years ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, five Americans died of rabies, the largest number in a decade.

Human-caused climate change has resulted in the expansion of vampire bats’ habitat, and increased the risk of rabies in domestic animals, according to scientists.

This week, Denver Animal Protection warned that the public should be cautious after two bats tested positive for the rabies virus, 9 News reported.

open image in gallery Fewer than 10 people in the U.S. die from rabies each year. There are approximately 4,000 cases annually ( CDC )

Still, fewer than 10 people in the U.S. die from rabies each year. That’s thanks to post-exposure care and the rabies vaccine. Nearly 100,000 people are vaccinated following a possible exposure each year. Treatment is nearly 100 percent effective if you get it after an exposure.

Initial rabies symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever, headache, and muscle aches. They can progress to neurological and physical symptoms, such as delirium, a fear of water, and seizures.

To prevent the risk of infection, there are several steps people can take. Make sure pets are up to date with their vaccines, stay away from wildlife, call animal control to remove stray animals from the neighborhoods, and wash any bites or scratches immediately with soap and water after possible exposures before seeking medical attention.

“Rabies is preventable through vaccination and pet owners should remember that the best protection is to vaccinate for rabies and license all pets with the town,” Westfield officials said.