Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 1.4 million customers in Puerto Rico lost power as the entire U.S. territory was hit by an island-wide blackout.

The outage occurred at 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Luma Energy, the company responsible for power distribution and transmission across Puerto Rico, noting that it’s working to restore electrical systems.

The massive outage led to disarray across the island. Hundreds of thousands were without water, train passengers were forced to walk along the rails after power was lost, and unlit traffic lights triggered gridlock. The blackout occurred days before the largely Catholic island celebrates Easter.

And it may be days before the lights come back on.

“This is unacceptable,” Josué Colón, the island’s “energy czar” and former executive director of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the Associated Press reported.

open image in gallery People walk down a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the island was hit with a massive power outage ( REUTERS )

Luma Energy is prioritizing restoring power to “critical facilities,” like Centro Médico hospital, while 90 percent of customers’ electricity will hopefully be restored within 48 to 72 hours, the company estimated in an 8 p.m. update posted to X.

By 11 p.m. Wednesday, about 100,000 customers had their power restored.

“This event once again highlights the fragility of the electrical system, something LUMA has pointed out since the beginning of its operations,” the company said. “We remain committed to transforming it into a safer and more reliable system for all customers in Puerto Rico.”

open image in gallery Puerto Rico's Energy Czar Josué Colón speaks alongside Interim Governor and Secretary of State Veronica Ferraiuoli during a press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico Thursday as the territory suffers an island-wide blackout ( EPA )

Puerto Rico residents are no strangers to massive blackouts; the most recent occurred just months ago on New Year’s Eve.

“It is unacceptable that we have a failure of this magnitude in the electrical transmission system,” Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón said Wednesday.

She was on vacation when the territory went dark, but returned Wednesday night, according to AP.

open image in gallery People queue near a restaurant in a dark street after Puerto Rico was hit with a massive power outage where energy plants across the island unexpectedly shut down ( REUTERS )

Both Interim Governor Veronica Ferraiuoli and Energy Czar Josué Colón are “working diligently” with the energy sector to resolve the issue, the governor said in a statement.

Both the island’s hospitals, according to Ferraiuoli, and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were relying on generator power.

"Flights are operating normally and are uninterrupted," the airport announced at 1.20 p.m. on X. "We recommend passengers to arrive to the airport with sufficient time."

The cause of the outage is under investigation, power generator Genera PR said Wednesday on X.