Puerto Rico enacts law recognizing fetus as human being

Puerto Rico’s governor has signed into law a contentious bill that officially recognizes a fetus as a human being, a move that medical professionals and legal experts warn will have profound consequences for the U.S. Caribbean territory.

The amendment was approved without any public hearings, sparking significant opposition from critics who cautioned it would create widespread confusion and negatively impact the treatment of doctors and pregnant women.

Dr. Carlos Díaz Vélez, president of Puerto Rico’s College of Medical Surgeons, expressed grave concerns, predicting the new legislation would lead to "defensive health care."

He further elaborated in a phone interview, stating: "This will bring complex clinical decisions into the realm of criminal law."

The amendment, in Senate Bill 923, was made to an article within Puerto Rico's Penal Code that defines murder.

He said that women with complicated pregnancies will likely be turned away by private doctors and will end up giving birth in the U.S. mainland or at Puerto Rico’s largest public hospital, noting that the island’s crumbling health system isn't prepared.

“This will bring disastrous consequences,” he said.

Díaz noted that the amended law also allows a third person to intervene between a doctor and a pregnant woman, so privacy laws will be violated, adding that new protocols and regulations will have to be implemented.

“The system is not prepared for this,” he said.

Gov. Jenniffer González, a Republican and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, said in a brief statement that “the legislation aims to maintain consistency between civil and criminal provisions by recognizing the unborn child as a human being.”

The amendment, in Senate Bill 923, was made to an article within Puerto Rico’s Penal Code that defines murder.

The government noted that the amendment complements a law that, among other things, classifies as first-degree murder when a pregnant woman is killed intentionally and knowingly, resulting in the death of the conceived child at any stage of gestation. The law was named after Keishla Rodríguez, who was pregnant when she was killed in April 2021. Her lover, former Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo, received two life sentences after he was found guilty in the killing.

Some cheered the amendment signed into law Thursday, while opponents warned that it opens the door to eventually criminalizing abortions in Puerto Rico, which remain legal.

“A zygote was given legal personality,” said Rosa Seguí Cordero, an attorney and spokesperson for the National Campaign for Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion in Puerto Rico. “We women were stripped of our rights.”

Seguí rattled off potential scenarios, including whether a zygote, or fertilized egg, would have the right to health insurance and whether a woman who loses a fetus would become a murder suspect.

Díaz said doctors could even be considered murder suspects and condemned how public hearings were never held and the medical sector never consulted.

“The problem is that no medical recommendations were followed here,” he said. “This is a serious blow … It puts us in a difficult situation.”

Among those condemning the measure was Annette Martínez Orabona, executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union in Puerto Rico.

She noted that no broad discussion of the bill was allowed, which she said is critical because the penal code carries the most severe penalties.

"There is no doubt that the measure did not undergo adequate analysis before its approval and leaves an unacceptable space for ambiguity regarding civil rights," she said.

"The legislative leadership failed to fulfill its responsibility to the people, and so did the governor.”