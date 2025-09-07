Winning numbers for $1.8bn Powerball prize revealed

The Powerball numbers for Saturday night’s massive $1.8 billion jackpot have been drawn.
The prize, which would give a winner $826.4m in cash, was the second largest ever, according to organizers.
The highest payout in the history of the multi-state contest was on November 7, 2022, at $2.04 billion.
The winning numbers from the Saturday drawing are 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62. The Powerball was 17.
It is not yet known if anyone has won the prize.
The odds of winning the jackpot are around one in 292.2 million. The last jackpot was won on May 31.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments