Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Winning numbers for $1.8bn Powerball prize revealed

Saturday night’s drawing was for second biggest ever prize

Graeme Massie
in Los Angeles
Sunday 07 September 2025 00:03 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Houston residents share plans for $1.8B Poweball

The Powerball numbers for Saturday night’s massive $1.8 billion jackpot have been drawn.

The prize, which would give a winner $826.4m in cash, was the second largest ever, according to organizers.

The highest payout in the history of the multi-state contest was on November 7, 2022, at $2.04 billion.

The winning numbers from the Saturday drawing are 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62. The Powerball was 17.

It is not yet known if anyone has won the prize.

Powerball Jackpot
Powerball Jackpot (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Recommended

The odds of winning the jackpot are around one in 292.2 million. The last jackpot was won on May 31.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in