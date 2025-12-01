Powerball climbs to $740 million after Thanksgiving weekend draw without major winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $740 million after no-one managed to match all six numbers in Saturday’s draw.

The white ball numbers were 19, 22, 30, 32 and 59 and the red power ball was 1. While there was no overall jackpot winner, one lucky ticket holder in Florida correctly guessed all the white balls which meant they won $1 million.

The next draw will take place Monday, rolling over to Wednesday if no-one wins the life-changing prize.

Winners have two choices if they scoop the jackpot - either a lump sum payment of $346.1 million or the full jackpot in 30 annual installments.

The Powerball has grown to $740 million in value ( AFP/Getty )

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association – a non-profit association that helps with game statistics – the chance of winning anything from the lottery is 1 in 24.9 while the likelihood of winning the lottery at all is 1 in 292.2 million.

In September, a Missouri man won half of a $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, which was the second-largest ever awarded in the U.S.

The man was not named but told officials he intends to take some time off work. “I’m going to just do me for a year,” he said.

The winner opted for a single lump sum payment of $410.3 million. A month later he said he was still wrapping his head around the win.

“I’m a millionaire, a multi-millionaire, and I’m doing laundry last night,” he said. “It’s the best problem I’ve ever had.”

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion. In November 2022, Edwin Castro of California became a billionaire overnight after winning the record-breaking Powerball prize.

Anyone lucky enough to win the big prize would do well to take advice on what to do next from the experts.

Ahead of a previous $1.8 billion draw in September, financial advisor Rob Wilson told successful ticket holders to keep quiet.

“I would tell your spouse, your accountant and your attorney, that’s it,” he told CBS News.