One lucky Powerball player could show up to Christmas dinner $1.6 billion richer, as the jackpot has swelled to one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers during Saturday night’s drawing for $1.5 billion, which saw white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20 drawn. That means Monday night’s drawing will be the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to Powerball.

A jackpot winner would walk away Monday with a lump-sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or an annuitized prize estimated at $1.60 billion. Both prizes are before taxes.

The annuity option offers a single, immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

The odds of winning Monday’s jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

“Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “Every ticket sold not only offers the chance at a life-changing prize but also supports important public programs and services in communities nationwide. We encourage everyone to enjoy the thrill responsibly.”

The biggest jackpot in U.S. history was $2.04 billion, which was won in 2022. The winner purchased the ticket in California and opted for a lump-sum payment of $997.6 million.

Meanwhile, the last Powerball win was on September 6 – with 45 drawings since that have not produced a single jackpot winner. Monday’s drawing will be the 46th.

Across the country, eight tickets sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio and two in Michigan matched all five white balls. Each of those tickets won a cash prize of $1 million, except in California, where prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

The drawing also produced 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

Powerball is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.