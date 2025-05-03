Post office worker seen on camera beating young girl while in full uniform
Disturbing video shows grown woman hurl child to the ground and grappling with her outside an elementary school in Cleveland, Ohio
Disturbing footage appears to show a postal service worker in Ohio brutally beating a 10-year-old girl while still wearing her full uniform.
In the video, obtained by WOIO, the grown woman hurls the child to the ground and grapples with her outside an elementary school in Cleveland.
According to a police report obtained by the outlet, the child told authorities that the violent incident had begun after another student had attacked her with a book bag while she walked to the bus.
The youngster said that the other girl’s mother, the postal worker, had then gotten involved.
According to the report, the unidentified woman “jumped into the fight and called her a ‘B-word’ and pushed her to the ground causing (her) to hit her head on the tree,” WOIO reported.
In the report, the officer states he believes the woman should be charged with several offenses: criminal activity on school property, delinquency of a child, assault and endangering a child.
However, though the incident happened seven months ago, no charges have yet been filed.
Investigations by WOIO revealed that the charges had been mistakenly sent to the county prosecutor’s office instead of the Cleveland Prosecutor’s office. The county prosecutor declined to review the charges as they were not felonies, the outlet reported.
The city prosecutor’s office added that it had not received any information about the case before being contacted by the outlet.
In response to a request for comment, Ian Ortega, a U.S. Postal Inspector with the Cleveland Field Office, stated that they would not be getting involved.
“This incident falls outside of our purview and would be a local law enforcement matter, as the employee was off the clock merely still wearing her postal uniform,” Ortega said in a statement to WOIO.
