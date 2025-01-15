Man sues Porsche after he loses index finger to car’s ‘soft-close’ door

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas man’s finger was severed clean off when the automatic door of a Porsche Panamera closed on his hand after he strapped his grandchild into their car seat, according to a harrowing new lawsuit.

Beaumont resident Sylvester Plumbar Jr. was at his daughter and son-in-law’s Houston home in May 2023 when the horrifying incident occurred, the complaint obtained by The Independent. states.

As Plumbar, 67, was getting ready to leave, he “decided to assist… by securing their toddler in his car seat,” according to the complaint, which was filed Tuesday in state court.

Once the boy was strapped in, Plumbar stepped back but didn’t move his hand away fast enough, the complaint goes on.

“His index finger became stuck in the door,” it says. “Instead of the door releasing, the door’s power door close assist, or soft-close doors, continued to close, completely severing the index finger of Plaintiff.”

open image in gallery Sylvester Plumbar Jr. was left with just nine fingers following a harrowing incident involving a Porsche Panamera ( Getty Images )

The high-end feature uses an electric motor to gently shut the door and is designed to sense the presence of an unexpected object that gets in the way, such as a person’s finger, in which case it is meant to immediately stop closing. However, Plumbar’s complaint claims the system malfunctioned and took his digit, leaving him with only nine fingers.

In an email on Wednesday, Porsche spokesperson Jennifer Bixler told The Independent, “Thank you for reaching out. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The entry-level Panamera retails for just over $100,000 and can go as high as $226,500 for a top-end model.

In 2021, an Arizona police officer sued Mercedes-Benz after he lost a thumb in the soft-closing door of his GLE 450.

“A once proud and independent man who protects the public from harm now relies on his wife to assist him with going to the bathroom, showering, brushing his teeth, getting dressed, and buttoning his shirt,” according to the complaint filed on behalf of 69-year-old Pima County Chief Deputy Rick Kastigar, which deemed the motorized door a “modern-day guillotine.”

open image in gallery Some 30,000 people in the US lose fingers each year; clearing debris from lawnmowers is a common cause ( Getty Images )

“He has great difficulties holding a pen, feeding himself, tying his shoes, using tools, and assisting around the house with chores such as laundry and washing dishes,” the complaint said.

Kastigar and Mercedes later settled out of court.

In 2016, a Long Island software engineer was also left thumbless thanks to the soft-closing door of his “dream car,” a $70,000 BMW X5.

“With the front driver’s door approximately one-foot ajar, the… sensor activated the electric motor, which pulled the driver’s door firmly, and not ‘so softly’ snapped through the flesh, nerves, blood vessels, tendons, musculature and bone structure of Boateng’s right thumb,” Godwin Boateng’s lawsuit read.

Last June, following a years-long court battle, a jury awarded Boateng, 68, nearly $2 million in damages .

open image in gallery A Porsche spokesperson declined to comment on Sylvester Plumbar’s claim ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Each year, some 30,000 people in the United States accidentally amputate fingers, according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC). Most victims are children or men over the age of 55, and the two most common causes are power tools and doors, the NCIPC says.

The most commonly severed fingers are the index and middle fingers, and nearly 70 percent are lopped off completely, research shows.

Other common causes of finger amputations include chopping vegetables, clearing debris from lawnmowers or snowblowers, and closing windows carelessly.

Plumbar has requested a jury trial and is demanding a minimum of $250,000.