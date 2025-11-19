Pope Leo given special gift by US lawmaker with a very fitting name on the label

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker brought a very special gift when he visited Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Pritzker handed the pontiff a four-pack of American mild ale from a Chicago brewery.

The beer, a new release from Burning Bush Brewery on Chicago's north side, is named "Da Pope", a play on a famous sketch on the Saturday Night Live television show about the Chicago Bears American football team.

Pritzker suggested Leo, originally from Chicago and the first U.S. pope, might enjoy a local brew.

"We'll put that in the fridge," Leo responded, taking the beers and putting them on a table.

Pritzker, a Democrat, has served as Illinois governor since 2019. He did not immediately say why he was in Rome, but travelling foreign officials often meet the pope while in the city.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, his wife Mary Kathryn Muenster, meet Pope Leo XI at the Vatican ( via REUTERS )

The Vatican did not offer immediate comment about whether Leo, from Chicago's south side, planned to sample the beverage.

Leo, born Cardinal Robert Prevost, made history in May when white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, signifying his election as Pope Francis’s successor and the first pontiff from the United States.

The late Pope Francis brought the 69-year-old to the Vatican in 2023 as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. Originally from Chicago, Pope Leo has spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru. He has given few media interviews and rarely speaks in public.

The conclave for the late Pope Francis lasted two days.

Once a cardinal achieves the required 89 votes, he is asked if he accepts the role, and once he says yes, he must choose a papal name.

Then, he is taken to a small chamber off the Sistine Chapel called the “Room of Tears”, named for the emotional weight of the responsibility ahead, where he puts on the white papal vestments.