Pope Leo urges Trump not to use military force to oust Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro
The first American pope suggested that dialogue or economic sanctions would be a more appropriate course of action
Pope Leo has issued a direct appeal to the administration of US president Donald Trump, urging against the use of military force to remove Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.
The first American pontiff suggested that dialogue or economic sanctions would be a more appropriate course of action should Washington seek to instigate change in the South American nation.
The Trump administration has been considering various measures, citing President Maduro’s alleged involvement in supplying illicit drugs linked to American fatalities.
The socialist Venezuelan president has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.
Asked during a news conference about Mr Trump’s threats to remove Mr Maduro by force, Leo said: “It is better to search for ways of dialogue, or perhaps pressure, including economic pressure.”
The Pope, speaking as he flew home from a visit to Turkey and Lebanon, his first overseas trip, added that Washington should search for other ways to achieve change “if that is what they want to do in the United States”.
It was reported last month that options under US consideration include an attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan leader, and that the US military is poised for a new phase of operations after a massive military buildup in the Caribbean and nearly three months of strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats off Venezuela’s coast.
Leo, answering a journalist’s question, also said the signals coming from the Trump administration about its policy toward Venezuela were unclear.
“On one hand, it seems there was a call between the two presidents,” said the Pope, referring to a phone call that Mr Trump had with Mr Maduro last month.
“On the other hand, there is the danger, there is the possibility there will be some activity, some (military) operation.”
“The voices that come from the United States, they change with a certain frequency,” added Leo.
The Pope, elected in May and originally from Chicago, is familiar with Latin America because he spent long years as a cleric in Peru.