Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo has issued a direct appeal to the administration of US president Donald Trump, urging against the use of military force to remove Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The first American pontiff suggested that dialogue or economic sanctions would be a more appropriate course of action should Washington seek to instigate change in the South American nation.

The Trump administration has been considering various measures, citing President Maduro’s alleged involvement in supplying illicit drugs linked to American fatalities.

open image in gallery Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro ( Ariana Cubillos )

The socialist Venezuelan president has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

Asked during a news conference about Mr Trump’s threats to remove Mr Maduro by force, Leo said: “It is better to search for ways of dialogue, or perhaps pressure, including economic pressure.”

The Pope, speaking as he flew home from a visit to Turkey and Lebanon, his first overseas trip, added that Washington should search for other ways to achieve change “if that is what they want to do in the United States”.

It was reported last month that options under US consideration include an attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan leader, and that the US military is poised for a new phase of operations after a massive military buildup in the Caribbean and nearly three months of strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats off Venezuela’s coast.

open image in gallery The Pope was speaking as he flew home from a visit to Turkey and Lebanon, his first overseas trip ( Photo/Domenico Stinellis )

Leo, answering a journalist’s question, also said the signals coming from the Trump administration about its policy toward Venezuela were unclear.

“On one hand, it seems there was a call between the two presidents,” said the Pope, referring to a phone call that Mr Trump had with Mr Maduro last month.

“On the other hand, there is the danger, there is the possibility there will be some activity, some (military) operation.”

“The voices that come from the United States, they change with a certain frequency,” added Leo.

The Pope, elected in May and originally from Chicago, is familiar with Latin America because he spent long years as a cleric in Peru.