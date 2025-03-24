All three passengers found alive after small plane goes missing over Alaska
The pilot’s father said he had “air in his lungs” again after the plane’s wreckage was discovered, according to local reports
The father of a pilot whose plane went missing over Alaska has confirmed that all three passengers on board have been found alive, according to reports.
A search was underway on Monday involving Alaska State Troopers and the U.S. coastguard after the plane, which reportedly departed from Soldotna Airport on Sunday afternoon on a sightseeing flight, was overdue.
State troopers have said that a rescue helicopter is en route to the spotted wreckage and will confirm details after they reach the site, according to Alaska News News.
The father of the missing pilot, identified as a 38-year-old from from Sterling, Alaska, told the outlet he has “air in his lungs” again.
Authorities previously stated that they believed the aircraft may be near Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains, 220 miles southwest of Anchorage.
The 60,000-acre lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds,” according to the Associated Press.
Alarms were raised when the plane didn’t return when expected, while the pilot’s cellphone last “pinged” around 5 p.m. Sunday in the Tustumena Lake area, according to the Alaska News Now.
This is a developing story...
Additional reporting by AP.
