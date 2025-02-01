Plane crashes in busy residential area near Philadelphia mall
Harrowing footage of the incident showed an enormous explosion after a twin-engine Learjet 55 came down in a residential neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia
A business jet plane has crashed near a mall in Philadelphia, with multiple casualties reported, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Harrowing footage of the incident, from multiple angles, showed an enormous explosion after a twin-engine Learjet 55 came down in a “high traffic” residential neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.
Eyewitnesses described how the sky was “lit up” by the explosion, which was later declared a “major incident” by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.
According to the FAA, the plane departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6.30 p.m. local time, en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri and was airborne for only about 40 seconds, reaching an altitude of just 1,600 feet.
Two people were on board when the crash occurred, the FAA said.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said on X that he had spoken with the Philadelphia mayor and local law enforcement, and is offering all Commonwealth resources as the emergency response unfolds.
The Office of Emergency Management said on X that the incident occurred near Cottman and Bustleton avenues and that roads were closed in the area.
The incident comes as the organization continues to investigate the deadly collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington D.C.
