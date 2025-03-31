Bank executive believed to be victim in fatal Minnesota plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An executive at a major American bank may be dead following a plane crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota over the weekend.

Officials at U.S. Bank told local broadcaster KARE 11 that they believe the company's vice chair and chief administration officer, Terry Dolan, died in the crash.

On Saturday, a small plane leaving from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa was on its way to Anoka County-Blaine Airport when it crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, according to the FAA.

A body was removed from the wreckage. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is still working to identify the remains.

The small plane was registered to Dolan.

U.S. Bank officials issued a statement saying they believe Dolan was killed in the crash.

“We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer. At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was," the statement said, according to People.

Terry Dolan, 63, the vice chair and chief administrative officer at U.S. Bank. Bank officials said on Monday, March 31, 2025 that they believe Dolan may have died in an airplane crash that took place the previous Saturday in Minnesota. ( U.S. Bank )

The statement continues:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday's tragic incident," the bank officials said. "We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service."

Two people lived at the house, and one was at home at the time of the plane crash. The collision set the house on fire, but the occupant was able to escape. The pilot’s remains are the only remains that have been found.

Tim Marx, the former CEO of Catholic Charities, knew Dolan and said the 63-year-old had a “passion for flying and his plane.”

Dolan served on the board of directors for Catholic Charities Twin Cities between 2012 and 2017.

“[Learning about the crash] just really hit me hard," Marx told CBS News. "It was a real sad shock."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and said it should have a preliminary report ready sometime in the next few weeks.

According to U.S. Bank’s website, Dolan became the CAO in 2023. Prior to that he had served as an executive vice president at the company and as its chief financial officer.