Two people dead after two planes collide mid-air in Arizona

Two people are dead following an airplane crash at Marana Regional Airport in Marana, Arizona.

A Lancair and Cessna 172 collided mid-air around 8:25 a.m. in an uncontrolled field, meaning an airport without an operating air traffic control tower. Two people were on board each of the small fixed wing single engine aircraft when they crashed upwind.

The Cessna landed uneventfully, while the Lancair impacted terrain near an airport runway and ignited. Police have not yet released details about the victims.

In uncontrolled fields, pilots use a traffic advisory frequency to announce their position to other pilots in the area. The pilot-in-command is responsible for maintaining safe separation from other aircraft.

Additionally, pilots are required to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, including minimum visibilities, minimum safety altitudes and right-of-way rules.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are probing the incident, with the NTSB leading the investigation, a spokesperson said, adding an investigator is due to arrive Thursday morning.

The Marana Police Department also responded to the crash. The Independent has contacted the police department for more information.

Marana is 15 miles northwest of Tucson in Pima County.

US cities have experienced a series of fatal aviation accidents within the last month. Most recently in Arizona, a pilot identified as 78-year-old Joie Vitosky died on a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. The plane veered off a Scottsdale runway and hit a business jet.

In late January, an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Eagle regional jet collided over the Potomac River near Washington D.C., killing all 67 people on both aircraft. There were 64 passengers and crew on board the commercial flight and three soldiers in the helicopter.

Two days later, a medevac jet crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood killing all six people on board and a man who was in his car when the plane struck. The aircraft had been transporting an 11-year-old girl and her mother after the child received treatment at a city hospital.

The mother and daughter were on their way to Mexico.

The Marana crash comes two days after a Delta Airlines plane crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Everyone on board survived the incident.