It's goin' down! Rapper Pitbull severs partnership with NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's goin' down! Pitbull has ended his partnership with NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing.

Pitbull is still scheduled to play the concert ahead of Sunday's Daytona 500 as part of the race festivities that include “Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie set to serve as the grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines.

“Mr. Worldwide” joined Trackhouse as an ownership partner ahead of the race team's debut in the Cup Series in the 2021 Daytona 500.

Trackhouse is fielding cars for four drivers from four countries in Sunday's Daytona 500.

Ross Chastain, a watermelon farmer out of Florida, is an American. Shane van Gisbergen is a native of New Zealand. Daniel Suarez is Mexican but became an American citizen last year. Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 champion, is Brazilian and rounds out the team headed into his NASCAR debut.

The race will go on without Pitbull in the Trackhouse fold.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, had said he loved both NASCAR and music and the two were part of his vision to unite people and show the opportunities that exist for all cultures.

“Over the past five years, we’ve made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time,” Pitbull wrote on social media. “We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately. We’re looking forward to performing on the sport’s biggest stage this Sunday, the Daytona 500.”

Trackhouse was launched by former driver Justin Marks, who thanked the rapper for his contributions to the team.

“This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand,” Marks wrote on social media. “Now that we’ve scaled up and have new partners, he’s been able to be rewarded for the impact he’s made. A great investment on both ends.”

Neither side gave a reason for the split.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing