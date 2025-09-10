‘The internet already messed her up pretty good’: Dad begs people to stop trying to find ‘Phillies Karen’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father at the center of the Philadelphia Phillies home run ball drama has a message to internet sleuths trying to find dirt on the woman who harassed him: leave her alone.

Drew Feltwell scooped a home run ball hit by Harrison Bader during a September 5 game and gave it to his son, who was celebrating his 10th birthday. That's when the woman demanded that he hand it over.

The internet was quick to pass judgement on the woman — with more than a few calls for her to be identified — but Feltwell feels like she's taken enough of a beating in the public square at this point.

“Please don't do anything to that lady,’’ he told USA TODAY Sports. “Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that's different. But God, I don't want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.’’

On September 5 Bader hit a home run into the stands, and several fans — including the woman — scrambled for the ball. Feltwell grabbed it and went to return to his seat to give the ball to his son, but the woman followed him. She grabbed his arm, startling the father, and demanded he hand the ball over after accusing him of grabbing it from her hands.

The available video evidence is not clear on exactly what the situation was at the moment the ball was retrieved.

open image in gallery A woman at a Philadelphia Phillies game demands a home run ball from a father who grabbed it to give to his young son ( screengrab )

Hoping to avoid further escalation, the father gave the woman the ball and told her to leave. Video of the exchange went viral and a social media witch hunt began.

At least one woman was misidentified as the ball-snatching Phillies fan — she put out a message denying the claims and noted that she is a Boston Red Sox fan, not a Phillies fan. A rumor also circulated that the Phillies fan was a teacher and had been fired from her school district in Atlantic County.

open image in gallery Drew Feltwell with his two children. Feltwell asked for people to leave the woman who took a home run ball from his son alone after a days-long digital dogpile ( NBC Universal, Inc. )

The school denied the rumors, and said if it had been one of their teachers they would have caught the ball barehanded.

Earlier this week, a trading card company offered the woman $5,000 to sell them the ball, but to collect the money she first has to sign it with the words "I'm sorry." The company said it wants to give the ball to Feltwell's son.

Bader met the boy after the game and gave him a signed baseball bat. The Miami Marlins — the Phillies’ opponents the night of the incident — also sent him a gift following the game.

Feltwell told NBC 10 that he'd love to have the ball to put in his son's room next to the signed bat, but he said that ultimately he felt things worked out fine on his end.

But he's worried that the internet has gone a little too hard on the woman who confronted him in the stands.

"I could say something like she got what she deserved," he said. "But I don't know if she deserved that much.''