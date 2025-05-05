Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the second time in a month, Fox News’ Peter Doocy found himself the target of an angry bird that decided it’d had enough of the reporter’s live on-air report from the White House lawn.

Standing in the same spot where a feathered friend dive-bombed him during a Fox & Friends dispatch last month, the network’s senior White House correspondent appeared on America’s Newsroom to discuss the president’s recent demand that the notorious prison at Alcatraz be reopened.

Towards the end of Doocy’s segment, anchor Dana Perino noticed that the reporter was hunching over at times, prompting her to wonder if he was once again the victim of a Hitchcockian plot come to life.

“Peter, are you dodging birds again?!” Perino exclaimed while a small brown winged creature suddenly came into frame.

open image in gallery Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was attacked by a bird during a live on-air report for the second time in a month. ( Fox News )

“There is a bird,” Doocy screamed as he continued to duck and dodge. “Yes! I am. I don’t know. I need to shave my head. What’s going on?!”

Cracking up over her colleague being the victim of yet another White House bird attack, Perino noted that the birds were probably attracted to Doocy “because you’re so tall and so cute.”

Doocy, for his part, signed off his report by offering up a news-related pun: “Send the birds to Alcatraz!”

Perino’s co-anchor Bill Hemmer, meanwhile, urged Doocy to consider wearing a hat during his future dispatches from the lawn.

open image in gallery Peter Doocy ducks and dodges his second bird in the past month while reporting for Fox News. ( Fox News )

During a similar situation on April 11, Doocy was the victim of fowl play when a bird landed directly on his head while he discussed Trump’s comments about the growing trade war between China and the United States.

“A bird just landed on my head! … That is probably so dirty,” Doocy shouted while the hosts of Fox & Friends erupted in laughter.

Once the bird flew away, Doocy then implored the president to do something about the feathered menaces circling the White House.

“President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we've got to do something about these birds,” he exclaimed. “Where is the park service?!”