Person ‘detained’ for questioning in connection with abduction of Nancy Guthrie: report
A person has been detained for questioning over the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to police sources.
The individual was detained by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News Tuesday.
Authorities are now preparing to search a location south of Tucson, Arizona, which is associated with the individual, the sources added.
The Independent has attempted to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s department and the FBI in Arizona for confirmation of the developments and further information.
It comes shortly following the release of images and video showing an “armed,” masked man on the Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep on the night she was abducted over a week ago, marking a significant update in the case.
Police believe Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her home in a quiet neighborhood near Tucson at some point between the night of January 31 and the morning of February 1.
The black and white images released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 10 days after Guthrie was last seen, show a masked, “armed” individual who appeared to have tampered with Guthrie’s doorbell camera. Police said it has been working to recover “lost, corrupted or inaccessible” footage related to Guthrie’s disappearance.
More follows ...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks