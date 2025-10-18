Pennsylvania teen dies from bacterial meningitis months before graduation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Pennsylvania teenager has died from bacterial meningitis, months before graduating from high school, according to the school district.

Ryan Duffy, 18, was a senior at Neshaminy High School in Langhorne. He was excited about attending prom and graduation this year before he passed away on Tuesday, his obituary said.

His family remembered him as “an amazing young man” who loved electronic and board games and recently became an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan.

The Neshaminy School District said Duffy suddenly fell ill late last week and was hospitalized in the ICU, according to a letter sent to parents. He was diagnosed with Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis, the letter said.

open image in gallery Ryan Duffy, a Pennsylvania teenager, has died suddenly from bacterial meningitis, months before graduating high school, according to his obituary ( James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. )

"We hold the family in our thoughts and wish them strength in this difficult time,” the school district wrote.

Bacterial meningitis is the swelling of the protective lining of the brain and spinal cord caused by a bacterial infection. Streptococcus Pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that can cause meningitis and other infections.

Streptococcus Pneumoniae can spread through direct contact with saliva or mucus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to prevent infections caused by Streptococcus Pneumoniae is to get vaccinated.

While Duffy’s high school is using enhanced cleaning protocols, the district made clear Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis “is not usually contagious in a school setting and does not typically spread through casual contact, such as being in the same classroom or cafeteria.”

"These old diseases that have been around for years are still affecting people," Eddie Maurer, a parent from nearby Bensalem, told local ABC affiliate WPVI. "It just doesn't make sense. It's hard to believe."

open image in gallery Duffy, 18, was a senior at Neshaminy High School in Langhorne ( Google Earth )

Duffy’s peers were also stunned by his sudden death.

"Not only was I surprised, I was really scared," senior Vee Pyanova told Fox 29 Philadelphia. “How am I any different than the kid that went ot high school with me?”

Another senior, Skylar Heitz, who says she was “really good friends” with Duffy their freshman year, said, “I was shocked…I had no words."

The CDC says most people recover from bacterial meningitis if treated properly, but warns it could lead to death within a few hours.

That’s why it’s important to know the symptoms, which include confusion, fever, headache, stiff neck and photophobia, which is when your eyes are more sensitive to light.