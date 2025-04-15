Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two college students are still stuck in Denmark after they got into a physical spat with an Uber driver while on vacation over spring break.

Owen Ray, a 19-year-old student at Miami University in Ohio, and his friend were visiting pals in Copenhagen when the altercation took place. On April 1, a day after the fracas, police detained them at the airport as a “flight risk” as they were due to board a flight home to Chicago.

According to CBS News, they were released from custody on Monday afternoon, but their passports were seized, meaning they must remain in Denmark.

They are both alumni of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago.

Ray is due to speak on Good Morning America on Tuesday. In a promotional clip for the piece, Ray says: “We were both just very shocked about the fact that we were being arrested over this incident. We had done nothing wrong. We were the, you know, victims of an attack.”

In a statement to ABC News, Copenhagen police said the boys were sentenced to 10 days pre-trial detention and that a verdict on the incident had been extended to April 24.

open image in gallery ( The Ray Family/Handout )

A family spokesperson released a statement on behalf of the parents to the network: "We remain deeply concerned that Danish authorities have confiscated his passport and will not allow him to return to the United States – something we understand is unusual in Danish court proceedings.”

"The facts make clear that Owen is the victim in this case, and we urge Danish officials to allow him to return home to the United States without delay."

The two boys have now missed two weeks of college. Ray’s mother previously said she was concerned about the incident's ramifications in years to come.

Prior to their release, Ray’s family spokesperson shared a statement with The Independent.

"On the evening of March 31, 2025, Owen Ray and a friend were the victims of an unprovoked verbal and physical assault by an Uber driver in Denmark,” it read.

“They did nothing to instigate the attack. We urge the Danish authorities to recognize Owen's innocence and release him immediately. Our family is heartbroken, and we want our son home to celebrate Easter with us this week."

Ray’s U.S.-based attorney Jordan Finfer initially told ABC News the pair allegedly got into a dispute with the taxi driver the night before they were due to fly home, after one of the men input the wrong destination when requesting the ride. They claim the driver refused to bring them to the correct address, Finfer says and then accused them of not paying.

open image in gallery Owen Ray’s family said they were ‘heartbroken’ and that they just wanted their son home in time to celebrate Easter ( The Ray Family/Handout )

Finfer alleges that when all three men got out of the car during the dispute, the driver kicked Ray in the groin. Ray retaliated by pushing the driver, causing him to fall over, Finfer further claimed.

Ray’s mother Sara Buchen-Ray described her son’s version of events to NewsNation: “He [the driver] threatened he was going to call 10 guys in and take care of them. At that point, my son yelled again, ‘We’ve done nothing wrong; please call the police.”

“And he kicked Owen in between the legs,” she continued. “Owen went down. The other child knocked him down, and they ran away. They were scared.”

The Independent has learned that the driver reported the two boys and claimed that they “started fighting in the back of the car” before going on to assault him after the trip ended. This is when the driver reportedly phoned the police. He also claimed they failed to pay for the ride.

open image in gallery Receipts shared by Ray's family representative confirm that Ray paid for the ride on the night of March 31 ( Supplied by the Ray family )

Uber confirmed to The Independent that the trip was paid for.

On Monday, an Uber spokesperson said: “The safety of everyone who uses the Uber app is a top priority, and we take reports of violence very seriously.

open image in gallery Receipt information screenshotted by Ray on the night confirmed a payment of 113 Danish Krones ( Supplied by the Ray family )

“The driver reported to Uber that he was assaulted by two riders who were later arrested by Danish police. Any additional questions about the investigation should be directed to the Danish police.”

The U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed they were aware of the incident and that U.S. embassy staff in Copenhagen were providing consular assistance.