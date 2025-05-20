Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nathan’s owns the summer’s most “famous” hot dog competition.

Now, Oscar Mayer aims to leave its frankfurter foe crying in its Mustard-Yellow Belt with another iconic competition, the "Wienie 500."

The Chicago-based hot dog maker on Tuesday announced the inaugural event, which is set to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23 at 2 p.m.

The kitschy Memorial Day weekend race will feature the brand's six iconic Wienermobiles racing against each other for the first time in history.

Each Wienermobile will represent a different regional hot dog style, including the Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

The mustard, ketchup and relish-fueled race marks the first time in over a decade that all six vehicles in the company's fleet will be at the same location, making it a historic "meat-up" for the brand.

open image in gallery THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY ( The first-ever Wienie 500 will commence on May 23. )

Fans can watch the dog-eat-dog race live on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts. Highlights from the race will also be featured during the Indianapolis 500 pre-race show on May 25.

Oscar Mayer has also partnered with DraftKings to allow fans to participate in a free-to-play pool, predicting the outcome of the race. Participants have the chance to win a share of a $10,000 cash prize by answering a series of race-related questions.

The "Wienie 500" is part of a broader partnership between Oscar Mayer and IMS, designating Oscar Mayer as the "Official Hot Dog" of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

open image in gallery The "Wienie 500" will stream on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts. ( Getty Images for Oscar Meyer )

"The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season. As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners,”Kelsey Rice, Brand Communications Director at Oscar Mayer said in a statement.

The Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, on the other hand, takes place every July 4 at Nathan’s original location in Brooklyn, New York’s seaside Coney Island, drawing scores of competetive eaters who down as many hot dogs and buns as they can in 10 sweltering minutes.