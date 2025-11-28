Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Orlando’s SeaWorld and several other Florida amusement parks over potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act – including a ban on a certain type of walker.

United Parks & Resorts Inc., which owns SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Aquatica Orlando, is under investigation to determine whether it has violated ADA regulations by discriminating against guests with disabilities.

The DOJ launched the investigation after several disabled guests accused all three parks of violating the law by banning the use of a specific type of walker known as a “rollator walker” within the parks.

A rollator walker is a type of aid featuring wheels on all four of its legs, a seat and hand brakes.

“Complainants allege that they cannot access the parks without their rollators and the only alternative the parks offer would require them to use mobility aids that are inappropriate for their individual disabilities and to incur additional charges, among other allegations,” the DOJ wrote in a press release.

open image in gallery SeaWorld Orlando is under federal investigation after recently banning a specific type of walker inside the park. ( Getty Images )

The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability in public accommodations, including at theme parks.

Florida resident Nancy Schwartz said SeaWorld Orlando is her “favorite place at Christmas” and that she visits the park three times a week with her husband. She has brought her rollator walker dozens of times, she told Fox 35 Orlando.

While she was allowed in last one night with her rollator walker, the next day she was stopped by security and told she could not enter with the aid.

“It’s very disappointing. I’m very disappointed in SeaWorld,” she said.

The DOJ investigation was welcomed news to Schwartz, who told the outlet “I almost started crying,” upon hearing the news.

“I was just so excited, not only for me, but for everybody else that’s been turned away,” she said.

Another Florida resident Vern Martin says his daughter, who has a disability, was also turned away from SeaWorld with her rolling walker.

“My daughter has a disability where she can’t walk that far and her legs give out,” he said, adding that he had been in contact with the Department of Justice.

open image in gallery SeaWorld fans who use rollator walkers expressed outrage over the change in policy, with some even saying they contacted the Department of Justice to complain. ( Matt Stroshane/Getty Images )

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability.”

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said his agency has not reached any conclusions about the policy and whether it was an ADA violation.Kehoe said the agency would like to “urgently” meet with representatives about the policy, which had been changed in November, according to the outlet.

After making the change earlier this month, SeaWorld Orlando updated its website to inform visitors of the new restrictions, according to the report.

Now, both rollators and wheeled walkers with seats are prohibited from SeaWorld Orlando. Walkers without seats are still allowed inside the park.

open image in gallery United Parks & Resorts Inc.’s Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also being investigated by the Department of Justice ( Busch Gardens )

“For the safety of our guests and employees, rollator walkers with seats on them are not permitted at SeaWorld Orlando. Alternative personal transportation options, including standard wheelchairs and Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs), are available. Walkers without a seat are permitted,” SeaWorld’s website says.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld Orlando confirmed to The Independent that the safety measure was recently updated and added to the park’s website.

"We are committed to providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience for our guests and Ambassadors. To support this, we have recently updated our guidance regarding rollator and wheeled walkers with seats. These devices can pose a safety concern if not used in accordance with manufacturer requirements, which strictly prohibit using them as a wheelchair," SeaWorld Orlando said in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to United Parks & Resorts Inc. for comment.