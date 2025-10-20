Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Orionids will peak with the arrival of a new moon, providing an excellent opportunity to see shooting stars without interference from moonlight.

During Tuesday morning’s peak, stargazers can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour in ideal viewing conditions, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota. Viewing lasts until Nov. 7.

“Weather permitting, it will be a great show,” LaCoursiere said.

The Orionids are one of two major meteor showers caused by remnants from Halley’s comet, which passes near Earth every 75 years. Debris left by the comet leads to two major meteor showers every year.

“Sometimes the Orionids leave trains, these bright lingering streak in the sky,” LaCoursiere said.

This photo provided by NASA shows a meteor from the Orionid shower on Oct. 13, 2015 ( NASA )

Here’s what to know about the Orionids and other meteor showers.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Orionids is debris from Halley’s comet.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the meteor showers that flash across the sky annually, just a spot away from city lights.

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is typically after midnight, or in the early pre-dawn hours, when there's usually less interference from moonlight.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow from lights on the ground — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest provide optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Southern Taurids, is expected to peak early Nov. 5, when the moon is full.