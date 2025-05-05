Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven bodies have been pulled from the waterways in the area of Portland, Oregon in the past few weeks – but local authorities say it’s not unusual.

“Last year, in April and May, we recovered at least six bodies from our waterways. As of today, we are at seven,” according to Deputy John Plock, a public information officer with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. He said the number falls within the expected range, but added: “It is possible there will be more.”

The bodies have been recovered from various waterways, including the Willamette River and the Columbia River, since April 13. Two were recovered over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit recovered a body along the Willamette River north of Meldrum Bar Park, who investigators believe may be Marcelus Angelo Rodriguez, according to the sheriff’s office.

open image in gallery Investigators believe a body pulled from the Willamette River on Sunday is Marcelus Angelo Rodriguez, a kayaker who went missing on April 12 ( Clackamas County Sheriff's Office )

Rodriguez, a 20-year-old kayaker from Porterville, California, has been missing since April 12 when a witness reported seeing a kayaker in distress and said they saw the man go over the edge of Willamette falls, KGW reported. He never resurfaced.

Investigators say that Rodriguez and his family were on vacation in the area and that Rodriguez, who was last seen kayaking, may not have known the falls were there, according to a press release.

Just two days later, the blue kayak the man was last seen in was recovered near Elk Rock Island, about 7.5 river miles downstream of Willamette Falls, the sheriff’s office said.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the identity of the body pulled from the Willamette River on Sunday.

At least three of the bodies have been identified, KPTV reported.

On April 13, the body of 32-year-old Daniel Alcazar was found in the Willamette River near Swan Island.

On April 15, the body of 24-year-old Rachel Mobley was found in the Multnomah Channel.

And on April 18, the body of 52-year-old Brandon Williams of Portland was found floating in the Willamette near the St. John’s Bridge.

On April 24, a body was recovered from the Columbia River near Hayden Island, and on April 30, another body was recovered in the Willamette River near Terminal 4. Two more bodies, including the one believed to be Rodriguez were found over the weekend.

Investigations are continuing to look into how the people found in the river died. It is not currently known whether any of them were victims of crime.

Deputy Plock told reporters that there are several factors that contribute to the increased number of recoveries – including warmer water temperatures, which accelerate the natural decomposition process, causing bodies to rise to the surface more quickly.

“As the weather improves, more individuals engage in activities on and near the water, such as fishing and boating,” he added. “This increased presence of people leads to a higher likelihood of previously undiscovered remains being observed and reported.”