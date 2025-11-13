Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic opera house on the edge of Death Valley in California is now under threat of destruction, after recent severe flooding hit the area.

The Amargosa Opera House and Hotel has sought donations from the public to help pay for “recovery and stabilization efforts” following monsoon-like conditions that have caused major damage to the historic building.

Founded by performer Marta Becket in 1968, the property features a hand-painted theatre and murals – with tours of the Opera House available and an annual performance in February to honor her legacy.

Though it has withstood decades of harsh conditions, maintenance staff say recent seasons have brought more extreme weather, with rains in August being particularly bad.

“Water came in from the front door. The side door,” said Fred Conboy, who helps manage the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel. “We were hit hard by this microburst, which flooded the opera house in a way I’ve never seen before.”

open image in gallery The Amargosa Opera House and Hotel in Death Valley Junction, California, has sought donations from the public to help pay for ‘recovery and stabilization efforts’ following monsoon-like conditions that have caused major damage to the historic building ( Google Maps )

Conboy told KLAS that the building has endured six significant monsoon seasons since 2023 and that each has left behind several inches of water.

“This isn’t new, but it’s always a devastating event,” Conboy told KLAS.

Amargosa’s owners have since launched a fundraiser aiming to raise $50,000 to help with renovations to the property, with donations being used for repairs to the Opera House floor, as well as helping to cover essential monthly expenses.

open image in gallery Though it has withstood decades of harsh conditions, maintenance staff say recent seasons have brought more extreme weather, to Death Valley with rains in August being particularly bad

So far, the donations have reached around $30,000, KLAS reports.

“Each gift has made an immediate impact, allowing us to continue welcoming visitors while planning long-term preservation — including roof repairs and future flood-mitigation work,” the website states.

“Together, we’re keeping Marta’s legacy and Death Valley Junction alive, ensuring the Amargosa Opera House stands strong for generations to come.”

“The most important thing is keeping the heartbeat of this town alive, which is having the hotel have its doors open and these rooms rentable,” Conboy added. “At the end of the day, we just want people to enjoy their time here,” he said.