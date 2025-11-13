Historic opera house on the edge of Death Valley now under threat of destruction from recent flooding
The Amargosa Opera House and Hotel has sought donations from the public to help pay for ‘recovery and stabilization efforts’ following monsoon-like conditions
A historic opera house on the edge of Death Valley in California is now under threat of destruction, after recent severe flooding hit the area.
The Amargosa Opera House and Hotel has sought donations from the public to help pay for “recovery and stabilization efforts” following monsoon-like conditions that have caused major damage to the historic building.
Founded by performer Marta Becket in 1968, the property features a hand-painted theatre and murals – with tours of the Opera House available and an annual performance in February to honor her legacy.
Though it has withstood decades of harsh conditions, maintenance staff say recent seasons have brought more extreme weather, with rains in August being particularly bad.
“Water came in from the front door. The side door,” said Fred Conboy, who helps manage the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel. “We were hit hard by this microburst, which flooded the opera house in a way I’ve never seen before.”
The damage wasn’t an isolated incident. Conboy says the property has endured at least six significant monsoon floods since 2023, each leaving several inches of water behind due to the lack of absorption from the desert ground.
“This isn’t new, but it’s always a devastating event,” Conboy told KLAS.
Amargosa’s owners have since launched a fundraiser aiming to raise $50,000 to help with renovations to the property, with donations being used for repairs to the Opera House floor, as well as helping to cover essential monthly expenses.
So far, the donations have reached around $30,000, KLAS reports.
“Each gift has made an immediate impact, allowing us to continue welcoming visitors while planning long-term preservation — including roof repairs and future flood-mitigation work,” the website states.
“Together, we’re keeping Marta’s legacy and Death Valley Junction alive, ensuring the Amargosa Opera House stands strong for generations to come.”
“The most important thing is keeping the heartbeat of this town alive, which is having the hotel have its doors open and these rooms rentable,” Conboy added. “At the end of the day, we just want people to enjoy their time here,” he said.
