Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The shutdown of a major northwestern pipeline is causing "potential disruptions in fuel delivery," according to Oregon Governor Tina Kotek.

The Olympic Pipeline has been intermittently shut down for repairs since November 11 after workers discovered a leak in the 400-mile fuel transfer system. BP Pipelines North America, which operates the system, has not given an estimate for the pipeline's reopening.

"Over 200 feet of pipeline have been excavated to date. Crews are operating around the clock and will continue overnight operations tonight," BP told Reuters.

The system was shut down again Monday, prompting concerns about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel week, the busiest of the year.

That pipeline supplies Oregon with more than 90 percent of its transportation fuel, according to Kotek's office. The governor warned that travelers this week may see a slight uptick at the gas pump due to the cost of using tanker trucks and barges to bring fuel into the state, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

open image in gallery Crews continue to repair a leak in the Olympic Pipeline near Everett, Washington. The pipeline shut down again Monday for repairs, prompting Oregon Governor Tina Kotek to declare a state of emergency, and airlines to bring extra fuel to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to off-set any fuel disruptions caused by the closure ( Getty )

The governor said she does not expect there to be fuel shortages. An emergency declaration, made Monday, allows her to bring fuel into the state via other methods while repairs continue on the pipeline, KGW8 reports.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gas station price tracking app GasBuddy, said earlier this month that the pipeline closure could have a slight impact on gasoline costs in Washington and Oregon.

But his updated analysis Monday said he didn’t think the closure would affect gas prices any longer.

While the pipeline's closure may not be putting the hurt on people's wallets, it has caused concerns at the state's largest airport.

Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have activated fuel contingency plans to make sure planes are kept topped off during the week of Thanksgiving. The Olympic Pipeline moves refined petroleum that includes gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from Washington into Oregon.

The closure prompted Washington Governor Bob Ferguson to declare an emergency on November 19, allowing him to seek other avenues for providing fuel to SeaTac.

Portland International Airport said it was not anticipating any disruptions because it can bring in fuel by sea barges, unlike SeaTac, which is further inland.

Delta and Alaska Air have both used tankers to bring extra fuel to SeaTac.

"We continue to minimize the impacts of the Olympic Pipeline fuel leak. We do not expect disruption to our operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport through the Thanksgiving travel week," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

open image in gallery An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Alaska Airlines has had to tanker extra fuel to the airport ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week to compensate for disruptions caused by the closure of the Olympic Pipeline for repairs ( Getty Images )

On Friday, Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, demanded answers from BP about the status of the pipeline.

“With so much riding on the reliable transportation of fuel through your system, pipeline safety and operational integrity must be top priorities,” Cantwell wrote to BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

BP provided a response, saying the "safety of personnel, the environment, and the community remain our highest priority."

Safety is likely among the concerns voiced by the senator because of previous incidents at the pipeline, including one that left three people dead.

In 1999, a leak caused a fireball that killed three young people who were visiting a nearby creek in Bellingham, Washington.

In 2023, a spill near Conway, Washington, polluted the nearby streams with 25,000 gallons of gasoline, affecting salmon and other wildlife. Cleanup workers found several dead, oil-covered animals near the site of the leak, including ducks, a bird, a beaver, and a vole, according to the Seattle Times. No fish kills were confirmed in Hill Ditch, where the leak entered the water system. Washington's Department of Ecology issued a nearly $4 million fine to BP for the spill.