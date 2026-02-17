Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ohio high school graduate who navigated homelessness, mental health struggles and taking care of his little brother on top of going to class has been gifted a car by his local community.

Video shared by WTVG showed Daron Webb covering his mouth with his hands and exclaiming, “What!” as he was surprised with a red Honda Civic in Rossford, a suburb of Toledo, last Thursday.

While finishing senior year at Waite High School in Toledo, Webb was experiencing homelessness and depression — and was also responsible for the care of his younger brother — when he fell behind in credits and was unable to graduate on time.

“The main thing was getting Daron to graduate. He fell credit-deficient. He fell behind, and then, finally, he kind of divulged that he was living in a not-so-common situation,” Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romulus Durant told WTVG.

With Durant’s help, Webb attended summer school and graduated from Waite High School in the fall of 2025. Soon after, he was connected with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the labor union took him on, according to the report.

open image in gallery Daron Webb, who experienced homelessness during high school, was gifted a car by a local business ( WTVG )

“He had a vision of wanting to be in IBW, so working with some of the brotherhood and sisterhood of the IBW family, they immediately took him in,” Durant said.

When Durant learned that Webb had been walking over a mile to work every day, regardless of the weather, he knew he had to step in again.

The superintendent reached out to Yark Automotive Group, State Farm and other local organizations to rally behind Webb and get him a 2018 Honda Civic, according to the report.

Emily Yark, of Yark Automotive Group, said her family-owned business was more than happy to help.

“We believe in supporting the success of our community and our neighbors,” Yark said. “We cannot wait to see the look on Daron’s face when he gets the keys to his new car and hope it provides him with the continuing drive toward success.”

Webb, who hopes to become a licensed electrician, was completely surprised by the gift. “Man, I don’t even know what I’m feeling right now…It’s just I don’t even, haven’t had time to process everything ‘cause I did not expect it,” Webb said.

“Don’t get caught up in what other people think. It’s important that you stick to what you truly believe and what you truly think that’s going to benefit you, and it’s going to go from there,” Webb said.