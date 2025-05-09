Neighbors outraged after city bans kids from playing in the street
Police in Xenia, Ohio, revealed whether they will enforce the ordinances of kids playing in the street as kids will be out of school and ready to play outside.
Residents of an Ohio city are outraged about ordinances prohibiting children from playing in the streets as summer quickly approaches.
Xenia citizens sounded off in Facebook comments Thursday after the police division posted a reminder about ordinances banning street play due to complaints about kids, often with portable basketball hoops, playing in the roadways and not moving for traffic.
The ordinances prohibit placing portable hoops, goals, or other recreational equipment in the street or on sidewalks next to the street.
“If you have children, please speak with them about the dangers of playing in the street,” Xenia police wrote on Facebook.
At the time of publication, the Facebook post garnered over 220 reactions and 360 comments — almost all of which disagreed with the city rules.
“This is a joke,” resident Kara Estle commented. “Maybe Xenia should focus on fixing the basketball courts at parks so these kids don't have to miss out on fun. Strip the kids of their fun and they are going to find something else to do, like cause trouble and act out because they are bored.”
“Watch how many kids pick up drugs instead of a ball this summer - good job Xenia,” Madison Alexis scoffed.
“How about telling the drivers to slow down instead!! Wow Xenia, this is ridiculous!! Do better!” said resident Jesi Rose.
Located 15 miles east of Dayton in Greene County, Xenia had a population of over 25,000, with 22 percent under the age of 18.
Luckily for critics, police told News Center 7 on Friday that they hope to use persuasion rather than enforcement to convince children, with the help of their parents, to comply.
“We’re going to work with people to educate them and then get them to voluntarily comply with what the ordinances are,” Xenia Police Sgt. Lon Etchison told the outlet.
But police also issued written warnings to homeowners across the city, and are prepared to implement strict enforcement if required.
