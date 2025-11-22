Ohio grandmother mauled to death by deer she helped rescue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ohio grandmother passionate about rehabilitating deer was mauled to death by an animal she helped rescue.

Jodi Proger, 64, who spent 12 years rehabilitating whitetail deer on her five-acre Stewartsville property, died on November 15 after being trapped in a deer enclosure and attacked by a buck.

Her family called 911, reporting she was trapped with a male deer, investigators said, WSYX reports.

It is unclear which deer attacked Proger, as several were inside the enclosure with her when she was found.

Belmont County police said they were forced to shoot and kill one of the bucks after it became aggressive while officers tried to enter the pen to reach Proger, who died at the scene.

Jodi Proger, 64, was killed by a buck on November 15 after getting stuck in her deer enclosure ( Facebook )

The Ohio Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture are investigating the incident, including the deer’s housing and legal status.

Proger began rehabilitating deer after witnessing a doe killed by a car in 2013. Proger rescued its newborn fawn, named Wheezer, and cared for him for two years.

When authorities threatened to cull the deer, she was allowed to keep him after explaining she planned to start a deer rehabilitation center.

Proger documented her rehabilitation efforts on social media, showing followers the domesticated animals that she often let inside her home and sit on her furniture.

Concerns arose that Wheezer might have caused Proger’s death, but her daughter, Jennifer Bryan, denied the rumors.

“Wheezer DID NOT kill my mom,” Bryan said in a lengthy Facebook post. “He was neutered per the requirements of [Ohio Department of Natural Resources] when she received her permit.”

Proger was caring for four other deer at the time of her death, Bryan said.

Male whitetail deer can reach over three feet tall at the shoulder and weigh up to 300 pounds, according to the National Park Service.

My mom knew the dangers of owning deer,” Bryan said. “She worked within Belmont county to rescue and aide (sic) many animals over her lifespan. This is a sad tragedy and we deserve RESPECT and time to grieve.”