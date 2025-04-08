MLB star pitcher Octavio Dotel feared among the dead in roof collapse at Dominican Republic club: reports
Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel is feared to be among at least 27 people who have in a roof collapse at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic.
The baseball star, 51 was reportedly rescued from the rubble of the Jet Set nightclub, in Santa Domingo, but later died while being transferred to hospital.
More than 120 have were injured in the incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, including merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said.
It is not clear what caused the incident.
Rescue crews continued to search for survivors throughout the day, according to Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.
“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.
Local outlets reported that Dotel may have been trapped for more than 11 hours before being discovered by emergency responders.
Dotel was well known to baseball fans, having pitched in the major leagues for over a decade and bouncing around various teams. He made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 1999, and was later traded to the Astros ahead of the 2000 season.
Following the incident, Dominican president Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected.
“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.
More follows ...
