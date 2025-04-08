Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel is feared to be among at least 27 people who have in a roof collapse at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

The baseball star, 51 was reportedly rescued from the rubble of the Jet Set nightclub, in Santa Domingo, but later died while being transferred to hospital.

More than 120 have were injured in the incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, including merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said.

It is not clear what caused the incident.

open image in gallery Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel is feared to be among at least 27 people who have in a roof collapse at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic ( Getty Images )

Rescue crews continued to search for survivors throughout the day, according to Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

open image in gallery More than 120 have were injured in the incident at the Jet Set nightclub, in Santa Domingo, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning ( REUTERS )

Local outlets reported that Dotel may have been trapped for more than 11 hours before being discovered by emergency responders.

Dotel was well known to baseball fans, having pitched in the major leagues for over a decade and bouncing around various teams. He made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 1999, and was later traded to the Astros ahead of the 2000 season.

Following the incident, Dominican president Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

More follows ...