Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ocean Spray is investigatingafter viral videos of its cranberry sauce appeared to show cans of the Thanksgiving staple filled with water.

A TikTok video posted last Friday showed someone opening a can of Ocean Spray to find it seemingly full of water instead of cranberry sauce. Two other open cans with water inside were sitting on the counter in the video that has already garnered 10.4 million views.

“We’re aware of a few reports about cans containing water instead of cranberry sauce, and we’re looking into how this may have happened,” Ocean Spray said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Another Ocean Spray customer shared her experience with the canned cranberry sauce in a video posted on Facebook just after Thanksgiving.

In the video, which has generated 102,000 views, the woman opened a can of cranberry sauce to find it apparently filled with water, just like the other customer. Another can that had been frozen was filled with ice, someone in the video said.

open image in gallery Ocean Spray is investigating its cranberry sauce after viral videos appeared to show cans of the Thanksgiving staple filled with water ( Kylie Cooper/REUTERS )

“This was my ocean spray cranberry sauce yesterday… 4 cans…who else had this happen?” the woman wrote in the video’s caption.

Ocean Spray said that the claims of a cranberry sauce fiasco was an important matter and it is investigating.

“Millions of families enjoyed their cranberry sauce this holiday season, but even one can of sauce not meeting expectations matters to us,” Ocean Spray said. “We’ve reached out to the folks who shared these videos to learn more and make it right.”

open image in gallery Ocean Spray said the claims of a cranberry sauce fiasco was an important matter and it is investigating ( AP )

The Massachusetts-based company was established in 1930 with just three independent cranberry growers. Ocean Spray now has more than 700 farmers. One of the original farmers, Marcus Urann, created the signature jellied cranberry sauce in 1912. The canned sauce became available across the country in 1941.

Joan Driggs, who was a vice president at marketing research firm IRI at the time, told The New York Times in a November 2022 article, the jellied cranberry sauce is “that same product you count on year after year.”

But that may not have been the case for everyone this past Thanksgiving.