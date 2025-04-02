Obama photobombs children taking pictures with DC’s cherry blossoms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family photoshoot in Washington, D.C. was briefly interrupted by former president Barack Obama, who inadvertently walked in the background while two children were posing for pictures.

Portia Moore said she and her husband, Damien, had brought their two young children to take family pictures at the Tidal Basin during peak cherry blossom season on Tuesday when the chance encounter happened.

Just as the couple’s young children were posing for a photo, Obama walked behind them while on a stroll.

The photographer, Briana Inell, captured several photos where Obama can be seen sporting a baseball cap and sunglasses.

“Usually, I’m editing all of the tourists out of the backgrounds for all my clients anyways, but this is the one photo that I won’t be editing out this person,” she told NBC4 Washington.

Portia said she didn’t realize the former president was walking in the background during the shot because she was focused on her young son, ensuring he did not run toward the water. But her husband did notice him.

“Of course, I’m paying attention to my son, making sure he doesn’t run into the water,” Moore told the local news outlet.

Moore said her husband tried to tell her Obama was walking by but she was too focused on her son and didn’t hear him correctly until they had finished their photos and she picked up her young child.

“This story is one to remember and the picture is a family heirloom (literally),” Portia wrote in an Instagram post that went viral. “And nope, we did not bother him on his much needed peaceful stroll.”

The photos and story went viral on social media and eventually got Obama’s attention.

“Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot,” Obama commented on Portia’s post.