Obama photobombs children taking pictures with DC’s cherry blossoms
Photos depicting Obama walking in the background went viral on social media
A family photoshoot in Washington, D.C. was briefly interrupted by former president Barack Obama, who inadvertently walked in the background while two children were posing for pictures.
Portia Moore said she and her husband, Damien, had brought their two young children to take family pictures at the Tidal Basin during peak cherry blossom season on Tuesday when the chance encounter happened.
Just as the couple’s young children were posing for a photo, Obama walked behind them while on a stroll.
The photographer, Briana Inell, captured several photos where Obama can be seen sporting a baseball cap and sunglasses.
“Usually, I’m editing all of the tourists out of the backgrounds for all my clients anyways, but this is the one photo that I won’t be editing out this person,” she told NBC4 Washington.
Portia said she didn’t realize the former president was walking in the background during the shot because she was focused on her young son, ensuring he did not run toward the water. But her husband did notice him.
“Of course, I’m paying attention to my son, making sure he doesn’t run into the water,” Moore told the local news outlet.
Moore said her husband tried to tell her Obama was walking by but she was too focused on her son and didn’t hear him correctly until they had finished their photos and she picked up her young child.
“This story is one to remember and the picture is a family heirloom (literally),” Portia wrote in an Instagram post that went viral. “And nope, we did not bother him on his much needed peaceful stroll.”
The photos and story went viral on social media and eventually got Obama’s attention.
“Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot,” Obama commented on Portia’s post.
