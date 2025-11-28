Dramatic rescue after construction worker plunges 30ft down manhole in New York City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dramatic footage captured the moment a construction worker who fell 30 feet down a New York City manhole was rescued by first responders.

A 35-year-old construction worker fell into an open manhole near West 170th Street in Washington Heights around 8:45 a.m. on November 20, a NYPD spokesperson told The Independent on Friday.

Bodycam footage shared by the NYPD shows Emergency Service Unit officers securing the scene before lowering at least one officer and a New York City firefighter down the manhole.

As the officer was getting ready to be lowered, someone in the video notes that the rungs on the side to help him step down had rotted away, making it more difficult to maneuver.

Video shows the first responders wearing reflective vests instructing each other on how to get the equipment down the manhole to help the worker, who had fallen 30 feet below.

open image in gallery First responders rescued a construction worker who fell 30 feet into a manhole in New York City ( @NYPDNews / X )

open image in gallery Dramatic footage showed the first responders sending an officer down to check on the man after he fell below the ground ( @NYPDNews / X )

“You’re alright. He’s alright,” an officer can be heard saying as the group pulls the injured construction worker, who is lying on a backboard, up to safety.

EMS rushed the man to New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition, the NYPD spokesperson said.

According to the New York Daily News, the worker who fell was treated at the hospital and released.

open image in gallery The first responders strapped the construction worker to a backboard before pulling him up to safety ( @NYPDNews/X )

open image in gallery The worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said ( @NYPDNews / X )

“One unexpected drop. One expert rescue,” the NYPD News account wrote on X, sharing footage of the daring rescue.

“When a construction worker fell through a manhole cover, @NYPDSpecialops ESU secured the scene, worked with @FDNY to safely reach him, and get them medical care.”