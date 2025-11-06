More than 20 states will have chance to see northern lights tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colorful northern lights may be seen across more than 20 states Thursday and Friday nights as a strong geomagnetic storm impacts the Earth’s atmosphere.

The dazzling display could be seen as far north as Alaska and as far south as Indiana, according to a projection from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Other states that might sneak a peak include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine.

The best viewing conditions are expected in the Northern Plains region, although skies aren’t expected to be completely clear nearly anywhere Thursday.

Much of the West Coast is being impacted by heavy rain and snow at higher elevations.

open image in gallery People watch the aurora borealis over Denmark in February 2023. The northern lights are expected over the U.S. tonight, driven by a strong geomagnetic storm ( Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images )

Those in New England may also have to work to see any aurora, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Portland, Maine.

“Clouds will be prevalent in the mountains, but elsewhere there could be some windows to go viewing,” the officer wrote in a post.

Some social media users have already reported seeing the lights in Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and on a plane flying from Denver to Chicago.

“The full moon was no match for this auroral show, with both naked eye colors and vibrant on camera captures happening all the way down into Ohio and Indiana!” the Michigan Storm Chasers wrote on X, alongside a shot of a magenta-cloud and wisps of key lime pie green against an early evening sky in Ann Arbor.

The phenomenon is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a powerful solar flare that can trigger a geomagnetic storm as they meet the Earth’s magnetic field. The northern lights are produced as a result of these collisions.

open image in gallery A Space Weather Prediction Center map shows expected impact over the U.S. Thursday night ( NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center )

A Wednesday flare combined with the edge of a fast-flowing stream of solar wind, leading to “a more profound impact than was originally expected.”

This geomagnetic storm is classified as a “G3” storm, considered strong on the Space Weather Prediction Center’s scale of one to five. A G3 storm can bring “mainly controllable” power grid fluctuations and affect GPS and satellite operations.

A “more Earth-directed” coronal mass ejection is also expected to pass over the U.S. later Thursday with stronger levels possible Friday, so people have plenty of time to find a dark sky and get away from light pollution with their cameras.

The best way to catch the lights is to find a north-facing view with a clear horizon at around midnight to 2 a.m. local time.