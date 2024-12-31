Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Norovirus cases are surging in the U.S. this winter, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 91 outbreaks of the unpleasant stomach bug reported during the week of December 5, the most recent period data was available, which is up from 69 outbreaks in the last week of November.

The CDC said the figures exceeded previous years. “This year, the number of reported norovirus outbreaks have exceeded the numbers that we’ve seen recently and in the years before the pandemic,” the agency said.

The highly contagious bug brings on sudden vomiting and diarrhea, which can also cause severe dehydration.

While the majority of people will recover within a few days, every year norovirus causes 900 deaths, mostly among adults aged over 65 and older, according to CDC data.

open image in gallery Cases of norovirus are surging in the US but you can protect yourself ( http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvrd/revb/gastro/norovirus.htm CDC – National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Div. o )

The virus causes 465,000 emergency department visits, which are mostly young children.

Unfortunately, there is no quick fix or medication to treat norovirus so experts say rehydration and plenty of rest is key if you do catch it.

The good news is there are basic hygiene steps you can take to prevent your chances of catching it this winter.

Health officials recommend washing your hands with soap and water regularly for at least 20 seconds, particularly after using the toilet or changing diapers, before eating, preparing or handling food, or before giving yourself or someone else in your care medicine.

The CDC warns that hand sanitizer alone does not work well against norovirus.

Dr. Leana Wen, former health commissioner in Baltimore, advised on how people can best protect themselves against norovirus on CBS News’s Face the Nation.

open image in gallery Health officials recommend regularly washing hands with soap and hot water ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Wash your hands really well, especially if you’re going to buffets. Wash your hands if you’re touching commonly touched surfaces, before you touch your mouth, before you touch your nose,” Wen said.

“Norovirus is the most common foodborne illness here in the US. It’s very hard to avoid once it’s in your family. And, also, don’t prepare food if you’re having vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, because you don’t want to spread it to other people.”

The virus is relatively resistant to heat and can survive temperatures as high as 145°F, so quick steaming processes will not heat foods enough to kill noroviruses, the CDC says.

And remember that food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, or taste normal.

If someone in your household contracts norovirus and has been unwell, wear disposable gloves when cleaning up and mop the area with paper towels. Throw them in the trash immediately.

Disinfect the area using a chlorine bleach solution and leave it there for five minutes before cleaning the area again for at least five minutes, guidance on the CDC website says.

When doing laundry, wash items with detergent and hot water at the maximum available cycle length and then machine dry them at the highest heat setting.