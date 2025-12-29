At least 13 dead as train derails in Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train accident in southern Mexico has claimed the lives of at least 13 people and left dozens more injured, halting traffic along a crucial rail link between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the Interoceanic Train, connecting the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz, derailed as it navigated a curve near the town of Nizanda.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the fatalities, stating on X: "The Mexican Navy has informed me that, tragically, 13 people died in the Interoceanic Train accident." She added that 98 individuals sustained injuries, with five reported to be in a serious condition. President Sheinbaum has since directed the secretary of the navy and the undersecretary of human rights of the Ministry of the Interior to travel to the site to provide direct assistance to the affected families.

open image in gallery Claudia Sheinbaum ( AP )

Oaxaca state Governor Salomon Jara also confirmed on X that various government agencies had mobilised to the scene to aid the injured. Officials reported that 241 passengers and nine crew members were aboard the train at the time of the derailment.

open image in gallery A compartment is overturned at the site of a train derailment on the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a railway line connecting Mexico's Pacific and Gulf coasts, where several passengers were killed and injured near Nizanda, Oaxaca state, Mexico December 28, 2025 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. ( Social media )

The Interoceanic Train service was inaugurated in 2023 by then-President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. It forms a key part of a wider initiative to boost rail travel across southern Mexico and develop infrastructure along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec – a narrow strip of land linking the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. The Mexican government envisions transforming this isthmus into a strategic corridor for international trade, utilising ports and rail lines to connect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The train currently operates a route of approximately 180 miles (290 kilometres) from the port of Salina Cruz on the Pacific to Coatzacoalcos.