Nike delays Skims launch with Kim Kardashian indefinitely

Nike has delayed a Skims collaboration launch with Kim Kardashian indefinitely due to production delays, according to a new report.

Consumers excited for Nike’s new fitness brand with Skims will have to wait a little longer to get that sculpted Kardashian look as the NikeSkims launch has been pushed back, Bloomberg first reported.

The business outlet reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that NikeSkims is having production delays.

Kardashian, the co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, introduced NikeSkims in an X post in February as “a new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed.”

open image in gallery Nike delays Skims collaboration launch with Kim Kardashian indefinitely due to production delays, according to a new report ( Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images )

Nike Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill announced in March that the first “comprehensive collection” from the new brand was expected to be available during the business quarter that ended in May, per Bloomberg.

One anonymous source told Bloomberg that Nike will still release the new brand sometime this year.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian founded SKIMS in 2019 ( Greg Swales/SKIMS/Getty )

A Nike news release introducing the collaboration with Skims in February said it would include training apparel, footwear and accessories “designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of women athletes around the world.”

“The new brand merges NIKE, Inc.’s world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science and athlete insights with SKIMS’ obsession for the female form and pioneering pursuit of solutions for every body,” the release read.

At the time, Nike said the first collection would debut domestically in the spring, and a “global expansion” was set for 2026.

It’s now unclear when the first collection and its subsequent global line will be released. Consumers have also yet to see which exact apparel items will be included in the collection.

“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” Kardashian said in Nike’s February news release.

She continued: “This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered.”