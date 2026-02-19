Newark Airport closed after JetBlue flight has to make emergency landing with engine failure
Flights into the East Coast hub were temporarily suspended on Wednesday evening
Flights into Newark Liberty International Airport were temporarily paused on Wednesday after a plane made an emergency landing due to engine failure, according to officials.
“Flight operations at Newark Liberty are temporarily suspended while an aircraft is removed from the taxiway due to an earlier incident,” the airport wrote in a statement on X.
JetBlue Flight 543 took off from Newark on Wednesday evening but "immediately returned to the airport due to engine failure," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement to ABC News.
By 7:07 p.m. local time, normal operations at Newark Liberty had resumed, the airport wrote on its website.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
