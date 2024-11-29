New Yorkers host lavish Thanksgiving dinner in middle of subway car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A group of New Yorkers hosted what appeared to be a lavish Thanksgiving dinner in the middle of a subway car in the city Thursday.

Footage of the unsual dinner somewhere in midtown Manhattan (of course) made the rounds on social media. Five people attended, sitting in metal chairs around a table with a patterned tablecloth and covered with dishes of food inside a subway car, which was captured on a video posted on TikTok. One guest at the end of the table carved the turkey as others sat around and ate what appeared to be potatoes, corn and other Thanksgiving staples.

Salivating fellow commuters looked on, with some taking photographs and videos of the spectacle.

The TikTok user who posted the video captioned it: “When your NYC [apartment] isn’t big enough to host a Thanksgiving dinner.”

open image in gallery New Yorkers set up a table and ate a full Thanksgiving meal inside a train car on Thursday ( @akritimakes/TikTok )

Soon after the video went viral, a TikTok account called “@body_388” posted an ad for the dispensary “Sweetlife NYC,” using footage of the same Thanksgiving dinner. The ad featured the diners holding up “Sweetlife” products while enjoying the rolling feast.

The Independent has contacted the account for comment.

open image in gallery Their Thanksgiving dinner included turkey, potatoes, corn and other staples ( @akritimakes/TikTok )

This isn’t the first time a Thanksgiving feast has been served on a New York City subway.

Last November, organizers set up a table of food in a train car and passed out plates to hungry commuters. Similarly, in 2022 New York City restaurant Bea’s Kitchen supplied full Thanksgiving meals that were handed out to commuters, CBS News reported.

This week’s video, viewed over 300,000 times on TikTok, garnered mixed reactions.

“This has to be performance art,” one user said.

“The one where they had Thanksgiving on the subway,” another user commented, referencing the hit sitcom “Friends,” which takes place in the Big Apple.

open image in gallery New Yorkers have hosted Thanksgiving dinners in train cars before, often handing out food to other commuters ( @akritimakes/TikTok )

“Legit question: are there actually no rules on the NYC subway?” another posted.

Eating isn’t mentioned in the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s “Rules of Conduct and Fines.” However, the MTA does not allow “open flame” on the train. The table appears to have a lit candle in the center, though it’s unclear if it was real or artificial.

Other TikTok users had questions for the organizers.

“What happens when it becomes the last stop and they have to leave but they haven’t finished the food?” one user asked

“How does one achieve this?” another wondered.