Photos show activists targeting billionaires in a street protest on the eve of New York Climate Week

Angelina Katsanis
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:12 EDT

Thousands of activists marched through Manhattan as part of a global wave of protests demanding urgent climate action on the eve of New York Climate Week.

Protesters targeted Billionaires' Row and Trump Tower with chants of “Make Billionaires Pay,” linking climate justice with broader calls for democracy, gender equality, free speech, an end to Trump’s immigration crackdown, and a ceasefire in Gaza.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

