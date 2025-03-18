Trial begins for Nadine Menendez, wife of former US Sen. Bob Menendez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jury selection began Tuesday in the bribery trial of Nadine Menendez, whose husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, was sentenced to 11 years in prison earlier this year for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold and cash.

Nadine Menendez, 58, was originally scheduled to face trial last year with the 71-year-old Democrat, but a breast cancer diagnosis led to surgery that forced her trial to be delayed. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that she participated in the same bribery scheme that led to her husband's conviction.

Bob Menendez was convicted of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in return for a variety of favors, including using his influence to help some of them in their dealings with foreign governments. The senator was convicted of acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. He is scheduled to report to prison on June 6.

The filing of charges against Bob Menendez in fall 2023 forced him to surrender his powerful post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He resigned as a senator after his conviction.

Throughout the senator's two-month trial, Nadine Menendez was mentioned repeatedly for her dealings with the businessmen. One of them testified that he bought Nadine Menendez a luxury car after the senator tried to get New Jersey prosecutors to drop a criminal investigation involving one of his associates.

In 2022, FBI agents raided the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home where the couple lived, discovering over $100,000 in gold bars and more than $480,000 in cash stuffed in envelopes in shoe boxes, jackets and boots.

The then-senator maintained during his trial that the gold bars belonged to his wife and that the cash resulted from his habit of hoarding money because his parents escaped Cuba in 1951 with only the cash they had hidden in a grandfather clock.