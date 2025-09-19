Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Politicians arrested in anti-ICE protest at Manhattan immigration holding facility

Eleven officials were detained inside the government’s 26 Federal Plaza building

Ap Correspondent
Friday 19 September 2025 05:53 EDT
A federal agent detains New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and other elected officials after they demanded access to the inspect the detainment facility at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits federal building
A federal agent detains New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and other elected officials after they demanded access to the inspect the detainment facility at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits federal building (Associated Press)

More than a dozen elected officials were arrested in New York City on Thursday while protesting conditions at an immigration holding facility.

The arrests occurred after a federal judge this week extended a court order demanding improvements to the treatment of detainees.

Eleven officials, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and members of the state legislature, were detained inside the government’s 26 Federal Plaza building in Manhattan.

They were attempting to inspect holding rooms on the 10th floor, seeking to ensure compliance with a preliminary injunction issued on Wednesday.

This order requires US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to address squalid conditions and overcrowding. Mr Lander had previously been arrested at the same building.

Other officials, including city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, were arrested outside the facility, according to a spokesperson for the protesters.

Immigration Arrests New York
Immigration Arrests New York (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York State Senator Jabari Brisport was another figure detained by federal agents.

In total, over 75 individuals were detained during the demonstration.

