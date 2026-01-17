Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DoorDash and Uber Eats couriers in New York City get tipped an average of just 76 cents per order, down about $3 from a couple of years ago.

According to a recently released report from the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, tips for food delivery couriers dropped by more than $550 million after restaurant apps altered the customer tipping process for deliveries.

Uber Eats and DoorDash workers were making an average tip of $3.66 per delivery in November 2023 and are now making just 76 cents.

The upside is that workers' total pay rose by $1.2 billion after the department started enforcing a minimum rate that restaurant apps must pay their workers in December 2023.

Couriers were taking home $11.12 an hour with tips before the minimum pay rate was enforced, according to a study from the department in November 2022. The minimum pay rate increased to $21.44 an hour last spring.

open image in gallery DoorDash and Uber Eats couriers in New York City get tipped, on average, just 76 cents per order,— down about $3 from a couple of years ago ( Emily Dulla/Getty Images for DoorDash )

Despite the win for couriers’ hourly wages, the city is still pushing to make it easier to tip. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection accused DoorDash and Uber Eats of changing their platforms to make it “harder to leave tips for delivery workers” after the minimum pay rate was enforced.

“NYC consumers could only leave tips after checkout, and by initiating separate processes that were easy-to-miss and more difficult to navigate,” the department said.

To combat this, new amendments were made to the city’s delivery worker laws, requiring delivery apps to give New Yorkers an option to tip during checkout. Customers will be able to choose a 10 percent tip or a custom amount on the platforms. The new requirements will take effect on January 26.

open image in gallery Tips for food delivery couriers dropped by more than $550 million after restaurant apps changed when in the delivery process customers could leave a tip ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

“If the apps apply the same tipping options they use elsewhere to NYC, this will increase delivery worker earnings by $390 million per year,” the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection said.

John Horton, DoorDash's head of North America public policy, told The Independent, “The facts are simple: Dashers in New York City earn an average of almost $30 per hour while on delivery before tips, more than many first responders.”

“Moving tipping to after checkout isn’t novel or nefarious - it’s how tipping works in many areas of life,” Horton said. “What’s really happening is the DCWP wants to pressure consumers to tip even more. As we’ve said, forcing people to tip may as well be a tax. It should be up to consumers, not politicians, whether they want to tip more in New York after already paying for a billion dollar raise for workers.”

DoorDash and Uber have sued the city over the new requirements. The Independent has reached out to Uber for comment.