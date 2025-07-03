Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of celebrity trials that have garnered wide-spread attention

The Associated Press
Wednesday 02 July 2025 20:28 EDT

A New York City jury convicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on prostitution-related charges but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case joins a list of high-profile celebrity trials, including those of O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Harvey Weinstein and Alec Baldwin, that have captured public attention.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in