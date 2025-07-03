Photos of celebrity trials that have garnered wide-spread attention

A New York City jury convicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on prostitution-related charges but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case joins a list of high-profile celebrity trials, including those of O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Harvey Weinstein and Alec Baldwin, that have captured public attention.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in