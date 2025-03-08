New York brush fires prompt state of emergency as crews battle flames near Hamptons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York firefighters are responding to large-scale wildfires in Long Island’s Pine Barrens, about 80 miles east of Manhattan.

The flames, which started around 1 p.m. on Saturday, have prompted evacuations and forced officials to close Route 27, a road leading to the Hamptons, where officials believe the fire originated. Separate fires ignited along the highway.

No injuries have been reported and it’s still not clear what caused the blazes.

In a news releases, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said she had declared a state disaster emergency and spoken with the county executive about the fire and informed him New York is ready to provide any necessary resources.

The state National Guard is using helicopters to extinguish the flames and is coordinating with law enforcement. Additionally, Hochul deployed personnel from the Offices of Emergency Management, Fire Prevention and Control, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, State Parks and the New York State Police.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe,” she said.

The Town of Southhampton separately declared a state of emergency from 3 p.m. through the next 30 days unless any changes are made to the proclamation.

Dry weather and high winds, along with damage to woodland areas caused by Southern Pine Beetle infestation, are exacerbating the conditions for dangerous wildfires, the town said in a statement. The National Weather Service warned about an elevated fire risk in the area on Saturday morning, with 30 percent humidity and North West winds gusting 30 to 35 mph.

A spokesperson for the Westhampton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, one of the dozens of authorities responding, told The Independent the fire is approximately 90 percent contained and expects it to be extinguished within the next couple of hours.

Winds continue to pose a threat to firefighting efforts, the spokesperson continued. Smoke conditions are improving.

This is a developing story...