From bologna to a pickle – here are the most bizarre New Year’s Eve drops in the US
The widespread tradition traces its origins back to 1907, when a 1.5-metre diameter ball first descended in Times Square
Why should New York City’s New Year's Eve spectacle, with its iconic Times Square ball drop, have all the fun?
Across the United States, dozens of communities are set to usher in 2026 with a far more eccentric array of falling objects, from fruits and vegetables to sea creatures and balls of every conceivable shape and size.
Many of these unique traditions boast a distinct local flavor.
Wisconsin's Plymouth, for instance, lowers a giant cheese wedge, while Las Cruces, New Mexico, opts for a chile pepper.
Flagstaff, Arizona, features a pinecone, and Key West, Florida, celebrates with a conch shell.
Pennsylvania, in particular, offers a veritable smorgasbord of peculiar New Year's Eve events, including the bologna drop in Lebanon, the pickle drop in Dillsburg, and the potato chip drop in Lewistown.
This widespread tradition traces its origins back to 1907, when a 318-kilogram, 1.5-metre diameter ball first descended in Times Square, sparking a wave of copycat celebrations that have proliferated across the nation since the turn of the millennium.
Fruity Festivities
Some cultures believe eating fruit on New Year's Eve brings good fortune, a sentiment perhaps reflected in the numerous fruit-themed drops.
Miami boasts its "Big Orange" drop, whilst Sarasota, Florida, features a pineapple.
Cherry drops delight crowds in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Traverse City, Michigan. Temecula, California, sees brightly lit grapes plunge, and Atlanta this year is innovating with a "digital drone peach in the sky," replacing its traditional peach drop.
Coastal Quirks
For those by the sea, celebrations take on a maritime theme. Folly Beach, South Carolina, offers the sight of sparkly flip-flops descending, while Panama City Beach, Florida, hosts an evening bash where 15,000 beach balls rain down on revellers before a giant beach ball makes its midnight drop from a tower.
Sweet Treats and Giant Chicks
What could be more delightful than witnessing a 272-kilogram MoonPie make a 60-second descent in Mobile, Alabama, followed by a slice of MoonPie cake? For an even sweeter spectacle, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, drops a 181-kilogram yellow Peep chick.
Seafood Spectacles
Waterfront towns often honor their aquatic heritage. Brunswick, Georgia, hosts a shrimp drop, and Easton, Maryland, presents its annual crab drop. The oyster drop is the highlight in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Perhaps the most impressive catch is in Port Clinton, Ohio, on Lake Erie, where a 272-kilogram walleye named Wylie, originally papier-mâché 30 years ago and now a menacing fibreglass fish, takes centre stage.
Starchy and Pickled Plunges
A distinct food theme runs through many of these drops. Just outside Chicago, Whiting, Indiana, features a 3-metre pierogi. Boise's Idaho Potato Drop has been a decade-long fixture, and Mt. Olive, North Carolina, celebrates its local pickle brand by dropping a glittery green pickle, almost 1.8 metres long.
The Possum's Tale
While these events aim to foster civic pride and attract tourists, one particular tradition sparked significant controversy. Residents in western North Carolina ceased lowering a live possum in a glass box at midnight in 2019, following years of protests and legal challenges. However, a possum drop endures in Tallapoosa, Georgia – historically known as Possum Snout – though this version stars a stuffed possum named Spencer.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks