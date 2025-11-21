A new Universal theme park is coming to Texas - and it’s entirely kid themed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Universal Destinations & Experiences has unveiled the attractions, shows, and themed areas that will make up its new Universal Kids Resort in Texas.

The child-focused resort is scheduled to open in Frisco, outside of Dallas, in 2026, according to the company.

The new theme park will include seven themed, "immersive" lands based on intellectual properties from DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon productions.

"Every detail was designed through a child's eyes, from signs at their height to colors that invite them in," Molly Murphy, president of Universal Creative, said in a statement. "The result is a park that celebrates the joy of being a kid – where imagination isn't just encouraged, it's embedded in every attraction, space, and experience."

The seven themed areas will include lands based on Shrek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minions, Trolls, Puss in Boots, Jurassic World, and a gateway hub called the Isle of Curiosity.

An artist rendering of the upcoming Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas. The child-focused theme park includes seven lands, which are themed to intellectual properties from DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon. The park is expected to open in 2026 ( Universal Destinations & Experiences )

Randolph Borden, the senior show producer of Universal Kids Resort, described the new park as a "world where kids are encouraged to play, to use their imagination, to pique curiosity, and to find fun ways to explore."

He added that this is the first time that Universal has built a park specifically focused on children's experiences, saying that "young kids are going to know immediately" that the attractions are for them.

The park will also include multiple sensory gardens to provide areas for parents and children to rest during their outings.

“If the day becomes overwhelming, families can go into these areas and cool off, chill out, take a break, and not feel that overload that can come with a park," Randolph said.

In addition to the attractions, the park will also include a hotel under the name Universal Kids Resort Hotel. The 300-room hotel was designed to support larger families by offering standard rooms with twin-over-twin bunk beds and family suites with connected king bedrooms for parents.

The amenities at the hotel will include a cafe, a full-service bar, an outdoor pool, and a game room.

Universal has not yet announced park ticket or hotel prices as of this report.