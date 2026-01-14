New maximum social security checks could give some Americans up to $5,251 a month. Here’s who qualifies
The average social security check is $2,071
Some of the millions of Americans who receive Social Security benefits may see a surprisingly larger paycheck this year.
Given the latest cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8 percent, up from 2.5 percent in 2025, some beneficiaries will see the maximum monthly check increase to $5,251 — a significant jump from the $2,071 average Social Security check.
Those who receive the maximum benefit will take home more than $63,000 in 2026, which is on par with what the average senior household spends in a year, according to the Motley Fool.
While the maximum benefit has a far greater appeal than the average, Americans have to meet three specific requirements to receive the biggest payout.
To qualify, Americans must have worked 35 years before applying for the benefits, paid the maximum Social Security taxes for all of those 35 years and applied for Social Security at age 70.
Since Social Security is funded by payroll taxes, how much Americans earn and contribute in taxes directly impacts the size of the benefits they receive in retirement.
The SSA determines benefits based on a worker’s highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation, according to Yahoo Finance.
